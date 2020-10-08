Driver shot at Monroe Drive gas station after allegedly trying to pull gun on carjackers

The victim was 'alert, conscious, and breathing despite his injuries, police said. The search continues for the attempted carjackers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man who allegedly attempted to pull a gun on carjackers rather than give up his vehicle now has gunshot wounds to the leg, hand, and hip after one of the suspects opened fire at a local gas station.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. at 2195 Monroe Drive, the address of a Chevron gas station just outside of Buckhead.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle at the gas station when he was approached by a silver sedan occupied by multiple armed suspects. Police said one of them exited the vehicle and attempted to take the victim's car.

"The victim brandished a firearm to prevent the theft but was shot multiple times by one of the suspects," police said in a statement.

Despite his injuries, the suspect was said to be "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspects ultimately escaped in the direction of Cheshire Bridge Road. At this point, investigators are still working to determine any additional circumstances surrounding the incident.