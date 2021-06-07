Daughter killed, mother shot outside apartment complex in northwest Atlanta

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a daughter dead and a mother injured outside of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

According to Atlanta Police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Harwell Place around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the incident started when the women got into an earlier fight outside of the apartment complex.

It is unclear at this time if the women were arguing with each other or with someone else.

One of the women called a man after the argument who arrived and shot the victims, police said.

"There was a fight earlier this evening outside of the apartments. From that fight, other people were encouraged to participate in the shooting. They were contacted and called over here -- which brings us to the shooting ... both victims were shot," police told 11Alive.

Four shell casings were found on the scene.

Police said the two victims were both taken to Grady Hospital where the 30-year-old daughter was later pronounced dead. The 45-year-old woman is in stable condition.

Authorities do believe the victims were the intended targets, however, no suspects are in custody.

11Alive crews saw several family members at the scene following the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identities of the mother and daughter.