Atlanta officer-involved shooting reported in southeast Atlanta

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — State agents have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta that happened Monday evening.

Many details are still limited; however, an Atlanta Police spokesperson said the incident began around 7:30 p.m. as a reported fight in progress in the 500 block of Cassanova Street but ultimately turned into a shooting at Gladstone Apartments.

Atlanta Police confirmed one of their officers was involved but wasn't harmed. It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation - a common practice for the state's law enforcement agencies when an officer is involved in a shooting. The findings are then typically handed over to the district attorney to decide if charges are appropriate.

Spokesperson Nelly Milles said this is the 73rd such shooting the agency has been requested to investigate in 2020.