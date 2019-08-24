ATLANTA — An officer narrowly escaped being hit by a car after police say a driver tried to escape them in Southeast Atlanta.

According to a police spokesperson, officers had attempted a traffic stop in the area of Sawtell Avenue and McDonough Boulevard SE when the drive attempted to escape.

Police said that while fleeing, the driver hit a light pole but continued onward until he approached railroad tracks where a train was going by. The suspect driver then put the car into reverse almost hitting an officer in the process.

The officer fired his gun toward the vehicle but the suspect was able to escape the scene. Police said that, at this time, it's not known if the suspect was injured. Police are now actively canvassing the area to find the person who was behind the wheel.

Fortunately, no officers have been injured in the incident so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

