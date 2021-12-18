Two found shot dead in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood

Police said it is 'looking as if it is an isolated incident.'

ATLANTA — Two people were found shot dead in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood early Saturday, police said.

Atlanta Police said the call came in at 7 a.m., and when officers arrived at the Columbia Peoplestown complex on Tuskegee Street they found a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman dead.

Police said it is "looking as if it is an isolated incident" and said the two appeared to be inside a residence when the shooting took place.

There were no immediate details on what relationship between the man and woman, if any, existed or any information about a potential suspect.

Police said they had "received some preliminary information on scene" about the incident in the initial investigation, and were "trying to assess the validity of it." APD would not elaborate on that further at this time.

"We are (seven) days away from Christmas and we are dealing with a situation in which a family should never have to go through," police said. "We are working very diligently through the investigation at this point."