Atlanta police make 2 separate murder arrests at same Mechanicsville apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police detectives have arrested two murder suspects from two separate cases in the same apartment complex, according to the department. Both men are accused of killing teens.

Police provided the update Thursday, adding that officers responded to the same apartment complex along Humphries Street where they took both men into custody in southwest Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood.

Jabari Dixon, 20, was arrested in connection with a 15-year-old's death on Jan. 15 along Windsor Street. Another man was also shot and taken to the hospital, but investigators said he survived his injuries. Atlanta Police Department officers ultimately chalked it up to "a gun transaction gone wrong involving acquaintances."

Roddrick Teasley, 29, is accused of a shooting that happened June 2 along Humphries Street. Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot dead.