Atlanta Police believe man killed woman, then died by suicide inside Central Park

Both the man and the woman were in their 60s.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide near Central Park Thursday afternoon.

One shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at Cosby Spear Highrise off North Avenue and the other was reported just before 4 p.m. off Merritts Avenue in Central Park -- not even a quarter of a mile away from one another.

Police believe a man in his 60s shot and killed a woman in her 60s at a high rise residential community off North Avenue. They think the man then turned the gun on himself inside Central Park.

An 11Alive photojournalist said the medical examiner is on the scene and are focused on a body that appears to be in a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.