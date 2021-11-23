APD's 911 communications remain operational despite second incident in 2 weeks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department's E911 Communications Center suffered a power outage on Monday. While operations were uninterrupted throughout the outage, this is the second incident to occur at the center within just as many weeks.
Commanders moved operations to Fulton County's center when the power outage struck the E911 Communications Center on Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.
The center utilized a backup battery system to remain operational during the transition.
Atlanta police are actively working to restore power to the center, they said, however, no they gave no estimate as to when the latest power outage issue would be fixed
The 911 call center also suffered a significant water leak on Nov. 7 that led to a power outage.
Atlanta dispatchers were forced to shift operations to a backup center to remain capable of receiving 911 calls during that incident, the Atlanta Police Department stated. Atlanta 311 calls were also impacted.
The Atlanta Police Department's full statement on the latest power outage may be viewed below.
