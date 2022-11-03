Atlanta Police make arrest in BeltLine murder, 2 suspects on the run

Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old in connection with the case.

ATLANTA — Just days after releasing new surveillance video in a death investigation sparked by a man shot and killed along Atlanta's BeltLine, police say they have made an arrest.

Atlanta Police announced late Saturday night that they have arrested a 28-year-old man. However, they are still searching for two people they believe to be tied to Thomas Arnold's death.

Homicide detectives have been working to make arrests since Feb. 25, the night Arnold was shot and left for dead near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue by Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood.

Earlier this week, investigators released information regarding three persons of interest hoping to get help from the public in identifying them. Police were also trying to find the owner of a black BMW and anyone who may have been in the same area as the vehicle and the spot where Arnold was found that night.

"We're asking for all persons in this video to please come forward, for anyone who might've heard anything, or might've observed anything including the woman that's depicted in this video," Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said Thursday.

Authorities are now offering a $35,000 reward for information that can lead to further arrests.

"We're asking the public to work with us as you have in so many cases before," Woolfolk said.