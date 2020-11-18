Atlanta police arrest 'known organizer' of illegal street racing events

One suspect threw fireworks at responding officers during an incident in October.

ATLANTA — Following a situation in October where a large group of cars and people were blocking a busy road engaging in "street racing activity," Atlanta police announced they made two significant arrests.

They said during that event on Oct. 18 along Northside Drive near I-75, responding officers were unable to get to the scene as people deliberately blocked them and threw fireworks at them.

Most of the people involved were able to get away before additional officers arrived. However, investigators obtained photos of multiple people involved and began working to identify them.

One of those men, who police describe as a "known organizer of illegal street racing events," was identified as 21-year-old Adolfo Robledo. He is suspected to be the one who threw fireworks at officers.

Warrants were secured for Robledo for felony obstruction and prohibited use of fireworks. Officers made multiple attempts to locate him. After speaking to family members, they were told he was in Ellenwood. Investigators met him there and took him into custody without incident, they said.

Another man from the October incident, identified by police as Kristopher Repka, was arrested in Douglas County on Nov. 2 for misdemeanor obstruction and traffic charges.

"It is shameful and embarrassing to see these two act in such a manner to protect those engaged in reckless driving, tainting the image of law abiding automotive enthusiasts everywhere," Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said in a news release.