APD: Man arrested in connection to shooting at Downtown Atlanta church

The man faces aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge. Additional charges are still pending at this time, APD said.

ATLANTA — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a church in downtown Atlanta Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

APD said in a release, officers initially arrived around 10:25 a.m. to the area of Alabama Street and Pryor Street. They found a man who had been shot. He was alert, conscious and breathing, and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the area around 11 a.m. At least two officers were seen canvassing the area downtown. Video shows crime scene tape wrapped around the Catholic Shrine of Immaculate Conception church on MLK Jr Drive SW, as police blocked a road.

Investigators canvassed the perimeter surrounding the church and later found a man matching the description of the suspect near Washington Street SW. The suspect attempted to get rid of the clothes he was wearing but officers said they were able to arrest him without incident.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.