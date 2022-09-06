Bodycam video shows moment officers track down 2 teens with loaded guns after car theft, APD says

Investigators linked the two teens to several car break-ins across the city.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police chased down two teens with loaded guns after discovering them in a stolen vehicle last Saturday.

APD said the chase began in the area of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road when officers spotted the stolen vehicle. The driver sped off and officers were eventually able to catch up with the stolen vehicle at the 1700-block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were seen walking away from the car, according to APD.

APD said the 18-year-old stopped when she saw officers. In the officer's bodycam video, you can see a brief struggle unfold, as one of the officers continuously tells her to turn around. A loaded handgun was found in her backpack, an officer's bodycam video shows.

Officers took off after the 16-year-old who kept running. He was taken into custody after a brief chase. He was found in possession of two loaded handguns– one of them being a stolen weapon, APD said.

Investigators linked the two teens to several car break-ins across the city. The teens are also facing additional charges, as APD's investigation remains ongoing.