Atlanta Police arrests two men tied to more than 30 property crimes

Suspect arrested after large amount of property crimes

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men tied to at least 32 property crimes, the majority of which were in the East Atlanta area along with the DeKalb County portion of the city.

According to Officer Anthony Grant, Marcus James Smith was arrested on Saturday, August 8. The department also arrested Jarvis Smith in connection with the crimes.

Grant said that through careful planning and surveillance, Officer C. Boydston and the Zone 6 Crime Suppression Unit were able to safely capture and arrest Marcus Smith.

Marcus will be charged in both Fulton and DeKalb counties for his role in the crimes, Grant said.

Grant indicated that Jarvis Smith was also tied to a significant amount of property crime in the city.