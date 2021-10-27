APD's bicycle team arrests man accused of murder out of Cobb County

Several of APD's bike officers recalled seeing the man previously around a sidewalk near King Center.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department's Bicycle Response team arrested a man in connection with a murder and aggravated assault.

In a Facebook post, APD said shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit requested APD's officers to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted out of Cobb County.

According to APD, several of its bike officers remembered seeing the man previously around a sidewalk in Zone 6 near the King Center.

"The officers jumped on their bikes and rode to the general area where they believe they last saw the man, and in an almost serendipitous encounter, there he was," APD wrote.

The three officers on bikes surrounded the suspect and compared his picture to the photo that Cobb County Police had sent them. The team confirmed he was the man they were looking for.

The moment was captured on one of the officer's body cameras. He was taken into custody without incident, less than 30 minutes later.