'This is a scam' | Contact Atlanta Police if you get a call demanding money to clear your name of a warrant

Atlanta Police are warning people to beware of scammers calling and asking them to pay money in order to clear their names.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are warning residents to beware of phone scammers claiming to be officers and threatening people with jail time if they don't cough up cash.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said their investigation began months ago, in October 2021, when victims first reported the scam.

According to Hampton, the scammers call residents and claim they must pay a fine to either CashApp, a debit card or a MoneyPak in order to clear their name of a warrant.

The callers demand the victims remain on the line until the transaction is complete, threatening that officials are tracking them and will be at their doors immediately to arrest them if they hang up the call.

Hampton said the scammers even go so far as calling victims with a spoof APD precinct phone number, then claiming they're a specific APD staff member.

"If you quickly check the Atlanta Police Department, search my name, it will come up," Hampton said. "They think that it's a legitimate call. That's why we're here to let the public know that we, in fact, will not do that."

No member of the police department's command staff will reach out to any citizens regarding any type of bench warrant or to illicit any funds, Hampton assured.

Investigator Brian Hill with the Homeland Security Unit didn't specify exactly how much money the callers had collected, but he said they've scammed people out of at least "a couple thousand dollars."

A sure way to identify a scam is whether the caller is requesting you use any type of debit card, gift card or other pre-paid card to complete a transaction. Hampton said most courthouses require people to make payments by accessing a link on their website.

For victims who have suspicions that the call is legitimate, Hill advises they call the precinct directly to verify.

"We'll be happy to let you know that this is definitely a scam," Hampton said.

At least two victims have come forward so far, handing over money to the scammers before reporting the crime to police, officers said. Both Hampton and Hill said they need people who have received a phone call like this to come forward and assist them with the investigation.