Watch live | Atlanta police chief talks plans to reduce crime this summer

The new Atlanta police chief is addressing a rising concern – reducing the city’s violent crime rate.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, who took over as permanent chief Monday, has emphasized crime in Atlanta is his number one concern and the number one struggle in the city right now.

He released the department's summer plan aimed at addressing crime during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after Chief Bryant announced changes at the Atlanta City Council’s meeting. During the meeting he said he would be “immediately restructuring” his department, following a violent weekend in the city.

At the meeting he also made plans to form a domestic violence unit, expand the department’s gun assault unit, heavily recruit both in and out of state, and expand the department’s license and permits.