Atlanta Police Department speaks on crime after city surpasses 100 homicides so far this year

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department spoke to the media on Monday afternoon regarding crime in the city.

The announcement comes just days after the city passed 100 homicides for the year over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton is spoke at the Atlanta Police Headquarters at 3:15 p.m. You can watch the event on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Crime left officers busy over the weekend.

A double shooting left a brother and sister dead in their own neighborhood on Saturday. So far, police have made an arrest in what they say is a "targeted shooting."

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Saturday. That man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Three more people were killed after a shooting in a parking lot near a popular Atlanta lounge early Sunday morning, one of which was in a wheelchair. This incident marked the 103rd homicide for the city.

During the 34th week of the year, Atlanta had 61 murders in 2018, 63 murders in 2019, and 92 murders in 2020, according to data on the department’s website.