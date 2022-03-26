An inside look at the Atlanta Police Department's Phoenix Air Unit

The aviation unit members are the eyes in the sky for officers on the ground.

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta know how valuable advanced technology is when it comes to catching criminals. The Atlanta Police Department's aviation unit members are the eyes in the sky for officers on the ground.

"Oh yeah, he's pulling out to the Cleveland Avenue exit," Sgt. Chris Newman said.

His team flies multiple times everyday -- about 800 hours a year.

"We might go up six times a day," Newman explained.

Officer Patrick Magrum is one of three pilots flying 16-hour shifts. Newman is the tactical flight officer controlling a special camera.

"Of course everybody wants to know about the car chasing," Magrum said.

It's used to give better directions day or night.

"Infrared technology and a color camera in it," Magrum continued.

Magrum describes the camera as the team's "mapping system."

"It allows us to cover more ground," Newman said.

With this advanced mapping system, the team can give pinpoint directions without having to memorize street names.

While on the radio, what they say and how it's said is important.

"For us, it helps that we set the tone for the ground officers," Newman said.

Setting the tone by remaining calm helps keep everyone on the ground safe.

"Of course car chases are exciting, but we need to keep the public safe at any time," Magrum said.

From finding a missing at-risk child to dealing with street racing, or helping track down a dangerous suspect, these officers love what they do -- keeping citizens and officers safe.