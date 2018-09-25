ATLANTA – A civilian employee of the Atlanta Police Department has been charged with impersonating a police officer, after following a woman home who apparently cut him off in traffic.

Wayne Cutshall, 67, has been a civilian employee of the Atlanta Police Department since 1998, according to police records.

On Sept. 22, a woman called police, saying a man in a silver BMW followed her to her house on Lake Park Lane. Dispatch told the officer that the BMW driver also called police to report that the woman cut him off in traffic.

When police arrived, they found Cutshall in the BMW parked out front and the woman and her 12-year-old son sitting in her Nissan, which was parked in her driveway. Cutshall told police the woman pulled out in front of him on a road nearby and almost caused an accident. He told police he followed her home and approached her car when she pulled into her driveway, warning her that an officer would arrive soon. He told police that he did not call 911 before arriving at the home or at any point before confronting the woman. He also admitted to police that he told the woman he was an Atlanta Police Department employee.

The woman told police she was making a left turn off the road and Cutshall​​​​​​​ nearly ran into her. She said she only realized he followed her home when he pulled up behind her in the driveway. She said Cutshall​​​​​​​ knocked on her window and said that he worked for “the police.” He was wearing a T-shirt that said “maintenance” on it and she couldn’t see his name badge clearly. The incident frightened her son, who started to cry when she said they were waiting in the car for police to arrive.

The officer noticed that Cutshall​​​​​​​ was wearing a hat that said “Atlanta Police Department” on it and had a police ID card around his neck that said “civilian” on the sides and bottom of the card. The officer said Cutshall​​​​​​​ was wearing “tactical”-style pants with several pockets, including a wide belt with radios attached, similar to a police belt. His polo shirt read, “Atlanta Electronic Maintenance Unit." Cutshall​​​​​​​ told the officer he had worked for the police department for over 20 years.

The officer also spoke to a woman who witnessed the encounter at the home and recorded it on her cell phone. She said the woman had just pulled into her driveway and opened the garage door when Cutshall​​​​​​​ quickly drove up, exited his vehicle and allegedly yelled, “You cut me off, I’m an Atlanta Police officer!"

The witness said Cutshall​​​​​​​ appeared very aggressive and continued to approach the woman as she tried to back her car away from his.

The officer watched the video and determined there was enough probable cause to arrest Cutshall​​​​​​​. He was booked in Acworth Jail for impersonating a police officer.

