APD asks public to not leave guns inside of their cars

Since Jan. 1, APD said there have been 1,795 guns stolen from cars in the City of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to stop leaving guns in unsecured cars.

"Leaving your gun unsecured in an unoccupied vehicle is not smart. Stolen guns end up in the hands of people who mean this city no good. This is a statistic that does not have to be," APD wrote. 

APD said that if you leave your car, they ask you to not leave your gun in it. If you need to leave your gun inside of your car, APD said to secure it and make it harder for criminals to take it. 

"In a perfect world, none of us would need to worry about car thefts. We do not live in a perfect world, there are people who spend their days looking for easy access to your valuables. We need our community to do better and help us reduce this statistic," APD wrote. 

