Search ends after bomb threat at Altanta Police HQ

A spokesperson said no explosive device was found.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say no bomb was found after a threat received at department headquarters on Sunday.

Officer Steve Avery confirmed the threat; however, very few other details were available at the time. Around 9 p.m. units were still checking the area. But not long after, the department's bomb K-9 unit cleared the scene.

Avery said the threatening call came from a woman but didn't say whether or not they had identified the person on the other end of the line. It's also unclear what led up to the threat.