Search ends after bomb threat at Altanta Police HQ

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say no bomb was found after a threat received at department headquarters on Sunday.
Officer Steve Avery confirmed the threat; however, very few other details were available at the time. Around 9 p.m. units were still checking the area. But not long after, the department's bomb K-9 unit cleared the scene.
Avery said the threatening call came from a woman but didn't say whether or not they had identified the person on the other end of the line. It's also unclear what led up to the threat.
11Alive News crews were there as police began to leave and clear the scene before 11 p.m.