Atlanta Police ask public for help identifying man accused in attempted robbery at Food Mart

Authorities said the incident happened on May 17 at 8:40 p.m. at the Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Ave SE.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man allegedly involved in an attempted robbery where shots were fired at a Food Mart.

Authorities said the incident happened on May 17 at 8:40 p.m. at the Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Ave SE-- near Cleveland Avenue Elementary School and not far from the Brown's Mill Golf Course.

Atlanta Police said they are looking for a man who was wearing a black mask, a black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance sneakers. APD said the man also shot at the store clerk but they didn't have any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or you can submit an anonymous tip online. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.