APD identify person of interest in deadly MARTA shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators are working to identify a person they believe is connected with a deadly weekend shooting near a MARTA bus station.

Sunday night's shooting left one man dead at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., which is the Ashby station.

Photos and videos released by Atlanta Police depict a young man who boarded a MARTA bus wearing a black hoodie, a face covering and wearing a backpack with shark and teeth imagery. The hoodie had red and white text on the front, and he was wearing black and white sneakers.

During Sunday's investigation, APD said the shooting escalated from an argument. The victim died at the hospital, and no arrests were made.