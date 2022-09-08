Live update | GBI called to police shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police officers have launched an investigation at multiple scenes, including near a shopping plaza in southeast Atlanta.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said APD requested them to assist with a shooting involving law enforcement.
11Alive SkyTracker saw APD focused on a U-Haul with a bloody passenger side door near Gibson Street and Memorial Drive around the Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown neighborhoods. Officers also had an area in front of a parking garage roped off with crime scene tape.
APD says they are investigating a related incident along Caroline Street as well, but did not offer any other details.
11Alive has multiple crews heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.