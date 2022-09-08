Live update | GBI called to police shooting in southeast Atlanta

This is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police officers have launched an investigation at multiple scenes, including near a shopping plaza in southeast Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said APD requested them to assist with a shooting involving law enforcement.

11Alive SkyTracker saw APD focused on a U-Haul with a bloody passenger side door near Gibson Street and Memorial Drive around the Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown neighborhoods. Officers also had an area in front of a parking garage roped off with crime scene tape.

APD says they are investigating a related incident along Caroline Street as well, but did not offer any other details.

11Alive has multiple crews heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.