ATLANTA -- Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the Petro Shopping Center Wednesday evening.

Atlanta Police Officer S.R. Brown said the victim died from the injuries. Petro is located at 3181 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The suspects left the scene in a white Toyota and a gray Toyota. This is the second deadly shooting that APD is investigating this evening.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with the investigation, contact police at (404) 799-2487.

11Alive is working to get more details about this crime. We will provide updates as we receive additional information.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA