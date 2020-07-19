Atlanta Police investigate three separate, but unrelated stabbing incidents

Three people hurt in unrelated stabbing incidents early Sunday in Atlanta, police said.

ATLANTA — Three separate, but unrelated stabbing incidents kept Atlanta police busy during the early morning hours on Sunday.

First, at about 2:40 a.m., officers were called to the Salvation Army, located at 400 Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta, according to a release from multimedia and communications manager Marla Jean Rooker with the Atlanta Police Department.

When they arrived, the officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his left hand. Rooker said that the man told the officers he had been stabbed by his 29-year-old wife while walking across the railroad viaduct bridge on Ivan Allen Boulevard near Marietta Street.

Rooker said that the woman had left the Salvation Army location before officers arrived. The police are continuing their investigation, she said.

In the second incident, at about 3:20 a.m., Rooker said that officers responded to a person stabbed call in the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard, S.E.

When they arrived, she said, they found a 58-year-old man with a wound in his back.

According to Rooker, the victim told investigators that he had been injured by his 52-year-old girlfriend while inside an apartment in the 900 block of New Town Circle, S.E.

Rooker said that the victim told officers that a verbal altercation became a physical one and his girlfriend used a butcher knife to stab him.

Investigators canvassed the area and knocked on the door of the apartment that belonged to the couple, Rooker said, but no one answered. She said the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rooker said the police investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

The third incident began about ten minutes after the second, Rooker said -- at about 3:30 a.m., when officers responded to a person stabbed call on Fairburn Road S.W., just off of Martin Luther King Jr., Drive.

When investigators arrived, she said, they found a 27-year-old woman with several wounds to her head, arm and body.

Rooker said the victim was not able to tell officers what happened, but two witnesses said they saw a man assaulting a woman inside a vehicle.

Rooker said that according to the witnesses, the man left in a separate vehicle when he noticed them watching the incident.

She said that the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Rooker said the investigation of that particular incident remains ongoing.