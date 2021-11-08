Man taken to Grady with gunshot wound; Atlanta Police work to determine location of shooting

Atlanta Police say the investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to determine where a man was hurt after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a statement from the police department, officers went to Grady Hospital and spoke to a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 3:37 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was taken there in a private vehicle after he was shot. Authorities said the victim could not tell police the location where he was shot. Now, they're working to determine if the victim was possibly hurt in a shooting that happened at 151 Cleveland Avenue Southwest around the same time.

According to a police statement, officers also responded to that area, which is located near the Cleveland Food Mart, regarding a person shot at 3:37 p.m. -- the same time police say they responded to Grady to speak with a shooting victim.

Police said their officers located a man on Cleveland Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officials say he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not specified if these two incidents are related or how many victims are involved.