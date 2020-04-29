Atlanta Police investigating Kirkwood shooting death

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they're investigating a man's shooting death in Kirkwood on Tuesday night.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was found shot in the chest by officers after they were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. He was not alert, conscious or breathing and was taken to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

APD says the preliminary investigation found he was shot "during a dispute that occurred inside of a vehicle with a group of males."

The other males drove away from the scene in a black four-door sedan, police said.

"Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said.

No suspects have been identified.