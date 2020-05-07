Atlanta Police investigating multiple shootings overnight

A very violent night

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were involved in investigating a number of violent incidents during the overnight hours following Independence Day.

According to initial reports, at least seven people were shot near the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive.

In addition, two people were reportedly shot in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Three people were reportedly shot in an incident in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue.

There was a shooting incident reported on Cascade Road and at least one person was reportedly shot or stabbed in an incident on Trinity Avenue.

At least one person was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.

The condition of the individuals involved in each of the incidents was not immediately available.