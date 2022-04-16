Gas station clerk stabbed, suspect shot, killed by police, GBI investigating

Officers fired their guns after seeing a man stabbing the clerk, said the release.

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed by Atlanta police after trying to stab a gas station employee on Cascade Road, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday.

Police were called to a BP gas station at 2261 Cascade Road around 4:46 a.m. because of a reported fight. When they got there, they said the front door had bars on it, and it was locked.

Atlanta police said they saw through the bulletproof window that a man was about to stab the store clerk. Officers tried to get in and ultimately had to break the metal bars.

Once inside, police said two officers fired their guns after seeing the man stab the clerk. The suspect died at the gas station.

Police said they found multiple-edged weapons close to the man. The store clerk was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, and was in critical condition the release said. Two officers had minor injuries as well.

Police said they had several witnesses from the scene, though none were inside the gas station store when the incident began. They said it was too early to yet tell if the incident began as a robbery.

Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen officers on scene at the BP gas station near Herring Road, as well as police tape establishing a perimeter. Police were also establishing a scene at the Wells Fargo bank across the street, though Spikes said it was too early to detail what might have occurred at that location.

The road in the area was shut down for a time but was reopened a little after 6:30 a.m.

The GBI's investigation once complete will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review, the release said.