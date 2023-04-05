Atlanta Police to discuss how rising Kia, Hyundai thefts affect city

Auto thefts are up 755% compared to last year, with hundreds taking place since the start of the year, according to the APD's findings.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to discuss how they plan to deal with the uptick in automotive thefts.

In the last Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee meeting, Auto thefts were said to be up by 755% compared to last year, with hundreds of thefts taking place since the start of the year, according to Deputy Chief Timothy D. Peek with the APD.

Peek added that the rise in thefts may be due to videos circulating online that instruct people on how to steal Kias and Hyundais. Video-sharing platforms like TikTok even show step-by-step guides on how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models.

The thefts have gotten so bad that some car insurance companies have even stopped covering Hyundai and Kia models.

Peek said Atlanta Police are working with those car manufacturers to help stop the thefts. However, as they continue, Dustin Hillis with Atlanta's Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee expressed concern about the auto thefts causing increased costs to the city.

The committee chair member wanted to know specifically how many 911 calls are being made to report auto thefts and how much time Atlanta Police dedicate to responding, investigating, making an arrest and attending court.

If the thefts are causing a significant loss to the city, Hillis said the city could consider filing a lawsuit against the manufactures.