Atlanta Police looking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Do you recognize the person in this photo? The robbery occurred at a gas station in the 2900 block of Campbellton Road, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a September 7 armed robbery on Campbellton Road.

According to Officer Anthony Grant, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in progress at 6:05 a.m. at a gas station in the 2900 block of Campbellton Road, S.W.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had already left the location.

He said that officers spoke with the victim, who told them that the suspect forced his way into the register area and stole cash and phones.

Grant said the preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect was loitering on the property and asked the victim for money.

A short time later, Grant said, an altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect. Apparently, the dispute escalated when the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and kicked open the door that led to the cash register area where the victim was working.

Grant said the suspect fired once at the victim but missed.

He said the suspect took $4,000 from the cash register and two iPhones, then left the gas station.

According to Grant, the victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, Grant said.

If you recognize the person shown in the video or the photo above, or if you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.