Atlanta Police looking to identify suspect in Inman Park robbery

Officers shared video of the man they believe is the culprit.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed home robbery from earlier this week.

Police also believe the suspect is targeting Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood specifically and are looking at five total incidents in connection with him.

"We are asking for the assistance of our neighbors and the community to identify a perpetrator that is targeting one particular neighborhood," said Lt. Ryan Stevens from APD's Robbery Unit.

Officers said the suspect burglarized a home on Edgewood Avenue Monday.

According to a police press conference held Wednesday, a man returned to his home at around 4:15 pm and found the suspect armed with a handgun inside.

The male suspect then robbed the victim at gunpoint and ran off, APD said.

"It's fairly rare for burglars to arm themselves and confront homeowners," said APD Officer Steve Avery.

Police said they are going back approximately two months in the Inman Park area, looking through prowling reports, aggravated assaults' or field contact reports that they've done on people in the area.

All of the burglaries connected with the suspect primarily took place in the afternoon and many of the homes were entered through unlocked windows or doors, according to APD.

Investigators believe the suspect may be on foot or using a bicycle, depending on what is available to him. Police do not think the suspect is strictly a burglar.