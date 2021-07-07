Heavy police activity has roads blocked in heart of Midtown

11Alive SkyTracker saw police tape surrounding the area and blocking Peachtree Road from 12th Street to 13th Street.

ATLANTA — There is a heavy police presence blocking roads in heart of Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a congested area in along Peachtree Street near 12th Street. That's near a Bank of America, Panera Bread restaurant and several other businesses, residences and offices.

11Alive SkyTracker saw police tape surrounding the area and blocking Peachtree Road from 12th Street to 13th Street across from the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

Authorities have yet to reveal what they are investigating.

Just last month, gunfire erupted after an argument between a chef and a bartender at the RA Sushi Bar in this same area, which left a security who stepped in injured.