Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

According to APD, Jordan Pack was wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.

The department said the arrest was made on Wednesday after he was spotted driving on Fairburn Rd. APD posted video of the arrest, which you can watch in the video player above this story.

"Officers were able to observe Mr. Pack get out of the vehicle and take him into custody without incident where he provided a false name to officers," APD said.

A fingerprint scanner confirmed his identity. Police said they recovered a "firearm from the holster that was attached to his belt along with a shotgun that was inside the vehicle he was seen exiting," as well as a "ballistic vest, machete, brass knuckles, and pepper spray."

He now faces new charges - on top of the warrants already out for his arrest - including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts) as well as giving a false name.

He is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Additionally, APD said they arrested another most wanted suspects earlier this month, one of the top five for the Theft from Auto Unit. That individual had warrants in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton and Alpharetta, and faces several charges.