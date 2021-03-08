Atlanta Police need public's help identifying persons of interest in death investigation of missing man

Investigators confirmed the identity of the man as John David Woodall, who had been recently reported missing.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Police are searching for persons of interest in the death investigation of a missing man.

APD said the man was found dead inside his car in a Dairy Queen parking lot at 410 North Avenue in Fulton County on Wednesday, Aug. 4. He was found slumped over dead in his front passenger seat of a Toyota RAV-4, but APD said "there was no visible trauma found," and his body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators confirmed the identity of the man as John David Woodall, who had been recently reported missing.

APD is looking to identify the persons of interest below.

Just hours earlier, Woodall's wife reported him missing and told officers he was last seen at a parent-teacher conference at Grady High School. According to authorities, he told his daughter he was taking a laptop to get it fixed nearby but didn't say where he was going.

APD's investigation found Woodall left the computer repair shop in Midtown, and that's when he was last heard from. According to APD, there were numerous charges on his card without addresses on the statement.