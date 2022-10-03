Atlanta Police release new surveillance video of 3 persons of interest in connection to man found dead near BeltLine

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a black BMW and three persons of interest.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide detectives have released a new clue in their investigation of a man who shot and killed near the BeltLine on Feb. 26.

Investigators released new surveillance video during a press conference Thursday afternoon from the night of Feb. 25, just hours before joggers found Thomas Arnold dead.

"Our team has been working relentlessly in processing that video. We have been working tirelessly in making sure that we conduct this investigation in a meticulous manner," Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said.

Video shows a black BMW at the intersection of Elizabeth and Bernina Avenue on the night that Arnold was killed.

Woolfolk said the video shows three persons of interest on the night of Feb. 25 – one of them was wearing an "I love New York" shirt.

He said the video released was minutes before Arnold was killed. Due to the tight timeline of the video, Woolkfolk said that's why the three are being considered as persons of interest at this time.

"We're asking for all persons in this video to please come forward, for anyone who might've heard anything, or might've observed anything including the woman that's depicted in this video," Woolkfolk said.

Woolkfolk added they are looking for any timeframe approximately between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that evening.

"I want you to pay close attention to their walk," Woolfolk said about the inviduals seen in the video. "Pay attention to the mannerisms, the jackets, the clothing, which these individuals are wearing... pay attention to the facial hair."

They are also seen in the video rummaging, pulling on door handles, and touching the rear trunk of the BMW.

"We are asking for the owner of that vehicle to please come forward. If this vehicle belongs to you, we would like an opportunity to process that vehicle," Woolfolk said.

The video then shows the three individuals making a right on North Highland and onto the BeltLine.

"As the video progresses, we see a young lady walking down the BeltLine and she is being followed. It looks like these three individuals are making unwanted advances in following her in an aggressive manner," Woolfolk said.

Atlanta Police said the reward for any information leading to the identification and potentially an arrest in the case has been increased to $35,000.

"We're asking the public to work with us as you have in so many cases before," Woolfolk said.

Woolfolk added information will help investigators to be one step closer to solving the case.