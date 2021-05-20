Atlanta Police offer $5K reward in search for carjacking suspects

A woman was carjacked on Howell Mill Road earlier this month at gunpoint, police say.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to two suspects in a armed carjacking earlier this month.

The incident happened on May 5 on Howell Mill Road on the Westside along a busy stretch of bars and restaurants.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Police released surveillance footage in the case. It shows a black car pulling up behind a white car as it slows down for traffic, and then tapping the white car.

The black car puts on its emergency flashers, and the driver of the white car gets out to check around at the back for damage. Then two men get out of the black car and grab her, and she pulls away and runs off.

She told police she was not injured, according to a release.

"When the victim exited the vehicle, two males confronted her with firearms and demanded her to give up the car. The victim complied and one of the male suspects fled in her vehicle while the other male suspect fled in the black sedan," a police release said. "A day later, officers located and recovered the victim’s abandoned carjacked vehicle. The suspects remain outstanding at this time."