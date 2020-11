He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer is in stable condition after being struck by a car while working a traffic accident on the shoulder of Interstate 20 on Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with APD, the driver who hit the officer did not stop, but was later captured by DeKalb County Police officers.

The incident happened near the Flat Shoals Road exit at around 3:18 a.m., police said.