ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer's foot was run over as he tried to apprehend a suspect from a pedestrian robbery in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

At around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to 1117 Lee Street in reference to an officer being struck by a vehicle.

"The officer struck, who was alert, conscious and breathing, stated while he was patrolling in the area, he observed what appeared to be a pedestrian robbery in progress," said Tasheena Brown, spokeswoman for Atlanta Police.

She said the officer went after the suspect on foot, when the suspect quickly jumped into the passenger side of a silver four-door getaway vehicle.

"The officer opened up the passenger door and attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle when the getaway driver fled the scene, running over the officer’s foot," Brown said.

The vehicle was last seen going towards White Oak Street.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated by Grady on scene.

The victim of the attempted robbery did not sustain any injuries.

Police said they continue to investigate.

MORE HEADLINES:

'It literally exploded, shook the Earth' | Flames from gas line engulf street, building in east Atlanta

Forsyth Co. man accused of exploiting his elderly mother for money

A pedestrian was hit and killed while picking up trash. The driver didn't stop.

1 year after baby found dead in cooler on side of road, police still hopeful for clues