Police officer hurt, pinned between cruiser and carjacking suspect vehicle

An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said the officer was pinned between two vehicles.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer is recovering from injuries sustained late Thursday night when they attempted to stop a reported carjacked vehicle in the area, the department said.

The officer spotted the black Lexus sedan in the area of Harwell Road NW and Martin Luther King Jr Drive NW.

Police said that officers followed the vehicle and when additional units arrived in the area, the officers conducted a traffic stop on it along Peek Road NW.

"While the officer was outside of their patrol car, the suspect put the carjacked vehicle into reverse striking the patrol car and pinning the officer between the two vehicles," the department said in a statement.

They said an additional officer on scene witnessed this and discharged their weapon towards the carjacked vehicle before it left the scene.

The officer pinned has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away unoccupied.