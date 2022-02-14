APD officer arrested on rape charges, sheriff says

The man turned himself in on Feb. 11 and remains in custody without bond.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Police officer has been arrested on rape charges stemming from an incident earlier this month at an apartment in Acworth, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

The 32-year-old man from Marietta identified himself to a woman as an APD officer "conducting an investigation" on Jan. 31, according to the sheriff's office. The rape was reported to deputies on Feb. 2.

Investigators were able to confirm the man was indeed an officer. They said evidence obtained supported the rape charge.

The man turned himself in on Feb. 11 and remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

In a statement, APD officials said they "immediately relieved the officer from duty" when they learned of the investigation into the alleged rape. On Monday, he was suspended without pay upon learning of the charges filed against him.