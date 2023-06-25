Atlanta Police officer shot in arm while working security, authorities say

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta Police officer was shot overnight while working as security near Georgia State University.
According to APD, the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Courtland Street.
At this time, the officer is in stable condition at Grady Hospital. He was struck in the arm and had non-life-threatening injuries.
Two people have also been detained for questioning, according to police.
