Atlanta Police officer shot in arm while working security, authorities say

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta Police officer was shot overnight while working as security near Georgia State University.

According to APD, the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Courtland Street.

At this time, the officer is in stable condition at Grady Hospital. He was struck in the arm and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people have also been detained for questioning, according to police.