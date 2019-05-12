ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help after a law enforcement officer's home was burglarized.

On Nov. 25 at around 5:06 p.m., police responded to Links Drive in southeast Atlanta in reference to the burglary.

The suspects made entry into the victim's home and took a cell phone, jewelry and "roughly 200 rounds of practice ammunition," police said. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

"At this time, we are asking anyone with information on the individual and vehicle in the images to call Crime Stoppers," police said in a news release.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

