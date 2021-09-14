'Public safety is not just a police responsibility' | Police chief calls on courts, residents to help combat crime in Atlanta

On Tuesday, Police Chief Rodney Bryant gave an update on efforts, such as starting a repeat offender unit at the beginning of the summer.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said stopping repeat offenders is a big piece of solving the puzzle of overall crime in the city.

"Most of the crimes we see in the city are being perpetrated by a small number of people repeatedly," he explained.

Police also said they wanted to put more emphasis on creating better case files for the district attorney's office.

The chief stressed that the DA's office is being aggressive but said more should be done and public safety is a team effort.