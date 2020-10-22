Atlanta Police release sketch of robbery, kidnapping suspect

Police are looking for a man they said has kidnapped drivers and forced them to withdraw money from ATMs.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they now have an artist's sketch of a suspect who they said was involved in separate violent crimes late last month.

According to TaSheena Brown of APD, on Friday, Sept. 25, a woman told police investigators she getting into her vehicle after leaving a Buckhead hair salon in the on Piedmont Road, when a man hopped into the passenger side.

Brown said the suspect threatened to hurt her if she screamed for help, she told investigators.

On Tuesday, 11Alive talked to the woman, Robin, who said when the man jumped in the passenger side, she tried to get out.

“He leaned over and grabbed me--yanked me--back in the car, and said, ‘Drive, or I’ll blow your effing head off.’”

Police later released a security cam video from outside the salon that they say shows the attacker. The man forced Robin to drive to an ATM, and withdraw cash.

Robin said he told her his name is Robert, is 24 years old, and has a young son.

“He said that he’d been laid off from his insulation installing job and he had a 6-year-old he couldn’t feed.”

The suspect told the victim to drop him off near Atlantic Station and that if she did contact police that someone would hurt her.

Brown said a second incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, though the victim did not report the incident to police until the following day.

According to Brown, a woman said she was pumping gas at a Quik Trip station on Sidney Marcus Boulevard. She pumped gas from the passenger side of her vehicle, Brown said.

When she finished, according to Brown, the victim walked around her vehicle and got into the driver's side.

Once inside the vehicle, Brown said, she heard a man's voice from the rear seat telling her to drive and not to look around.

The man demanded that she go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

He took $200 from her, Brown said, and then at the ATM, forced her to withdraw another $800 in cash.

Brown said the man told her to drop him off in an area that was not familiar to her.

Before getting out of the vehicle, the suspect told her not to call police, or he would harm her, Brown said. He said that was the reason she had waited before telling police.

Also, Sandy Springs Police confirmed to 11Alive News on Tuesday that they believe the same man is probably the person who attacked a third driver.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person pictured in the attached image or video to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at StopCrimeATL.org.