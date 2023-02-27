Atlanta Police ask public for help identifying suspect's car in connection to man's Midtown murder

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect's car in connection to a man's murder, which happened Sunday afternoon at a Midtown apartment complex.
Tarsem Singh, 35, was shot and killed at The Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex at 294 Deering Road NW around 2:30 p.m. APD previously described the shooting as a "targeted attack" and said the suspect and victim knew each other.
Atlanta Police homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said the suspect took off in a silver Nissan Maxima. On Monday, authorities released a photo of the car with a Mississippi License Plate: JCB3376.
APD said whoever is inside the car should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the case should call the CrimeStoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous online tip. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
