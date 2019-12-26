ATLANTA — A fire truck en route to a call struck an all-terrain vehicle Wednesday evening, killing the driver of the ATV, Atlanta police confirmed.

Police responded to the crash involving the fire truck at around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday near Sylvan Road and Dill Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male on the ground near the four-wheeler who was not alert, conscious or breathing.

Atlanta firefighters that were involved in the accident told police that they attempted life saving measures, however they were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said the fire engine was traveling West on Dill Avenue in their lane with their lights and sirens activated, responding to a fire call. They said the driver of the four-wheeler was traveling East on Dill Ave SW when the driver attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided with the fire engine that was traveling westbound.

At this time, police say it appears the driver, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet.

