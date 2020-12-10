Atlanta Police search for rape suspect as victim speaks out

A victim of a sexual assault is speaking out because she says she wants to protect other women in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for an alleged rapist wanted for attacking a woman at the Lofts at Ponce City Market.

They have issued warrants for rape and battery against Benjamin Sparks.

Now, the alleged victim is reaching out to 11alive’s Kaitlyn Ross saying she wants to warn other women in Atlanta.

11alive does not normally identify alleged rape victims. But Dawn Budway said she's not afraid to use her own name although she said she’s worried what will happen if Benjamin Sparks isn't arrested.

She reported the attack to police on Sept. 27 when it happened and said a special investigator was assigned to her case Oct. 4.

Atlanta Police told 11Alive they've been working the case since it was reported and announced the arrest warrants on Monday.

Dawn says she's coping the best she can.

"At this very moment that you're asking that, I'm OK. In five minutes, I can't tell you," she said. "It's been a roller coaster. I've had feelings that I've never had before. That I've never had to learn to process or even knew were possible. I feel like part of me is gone, and I can't have it back."

She said he told her he travels frequently for work as a political strategist. She added that he told her he's worked on some high profile campaigns.

Dawn said she wants him brought to justice.

"I want to see him captured, I want to see him arrested. I want to see it brought to justice. I want to know that he will never have the opportunity, meaning his freedom, to do this again, ever," she said.