Atlanta Police searching for these suspects wanted for attempted burglary on Old Wesley Place

ATLANTA — Investigators with Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in order to identify three attempted burglary suspects at a residence off Old Wesley Place.

Police said on Sep. 30 at around 8:58 p.m., the suspects shown in the video above damaged three windows of the northwest Atlanta residence in an attempted burglary.

APD is seeking out information to discover either the identify of the suspects, any related gang activity they were involved in, or prior criminal activity.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects seen in the video above are asked to contact APD or Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 immediately.